Elliot Lake man helps rescue teenage cyclist from the grip of a black bear
Cam Briffett says the bear stood on hind legs, put paws on her shoulders and was 'drooling down her neck'
Cam Briffett of Elliot Lake, normally spends his time helping tourists and residents enjoy the great outdoors in northern Ontario, but earlier this month, nature in the form of a black bear got all too real for a teenage cyclist.
He had to help rescue Andrea Trudeau from a literal bear hug.
Briffett is the owner-operator of Adventure North in Elliot Lake.
He says on July 4 he had just dropped off some rental boats at Spine Beach when he witnessed the girl's ordeal unfold.
Trudeau had been coming home from her job at McDonalds when she first saw the bear. She says she, and some others with her, stopped. She turned her e-bike off while the bear crossed the road, and was about to turn it back on when the bear walked right up beside her.
"Then he went around the back of me, and he put his two front paws, he stood on his back legs and he put his two front paws on my shoulders."
According to Briffet everything unfolded within seconds after he pulled his truck up to the scene. He says he jumped out and yelled at the bear.
"And he retreated right away," he said.
"I was very happy to see Cam there because the other ones were just video recording," said Trudeau.
"I'm just glad he was there to chase the bear away, so nothing else happened," she said. "I'm still a little shaken, but I'm good."
After Briffet scared the bear away, Trudeau took off on her e-bike. Meanwhile, Briffit says the bear then started to come toward him. He says he started to step slowly backwards towards his truck, making noise.
"I might have swore once," he said, adding that the bear followed him right to the driver's side door. The bear then went off into the bush.
Middday bear sightings 'rare'
Briffett says bear sightings are very common in Elliot Lake in the mornings and evenings.
"Not usually during the day; midday is rare, so that's why we think something might have been wrong."
Trudeau says she's still riding her e-bike to and from her job, but when she closes the restaurant at midnight, or has to work early mornings she has a friend who rides with her.
With files from Sam Juric and Peter Williams
