The CEO of Sessions Cannabis says Elliott Lake is the perfect place to open a pot shop — and It will be the retirement community's first.

Steven Fry says the older demographic in the town has been warm and welcoming to the idea, including his father-in-law.

"He's got some conditions medically he uses a lot of cannabis for that," Fry said. "So [he's] so a big, big supporter and [there are] a lot of cheerleaders in my life that love cannabis."

The Elliot Lake location opens today, and is the 23rd store to be opened by Sessions Cannabis in Ontario.

The CEO of Sessions Cannabis in Elliot Lake says they are located next to the city's LCBO, giving options to "people who want to pick their vice." (Sessions Cannabis/Facebook)

Fry says northern Ontario is under-served when it comes to legal cannabis.

"We've got a major, major focus in the northern cities," he said, noting that new stores will be opening soon in Timmins and Sault Ste. Marie. They are scouting for other locations as well.

The Elliot Lake store will carry topical cannabis products, edibles, capsules and oils.

"So if somebody doesn't want to have a combustible — they don't want to smoke something — we've got so many other alternatives that are all approved and vetted by Health Canada. So they're all safe and regulated products," he said.

Fry says they've hired a team of 12 local people to help run the store.

"We're really proud to provide greater access to cannabis and really help stop the black market that exists and provide a regulated Health Canada-approved product," he said.

He says there hasn't much push-back from the community.

"We didn't receive any major complaints ... people have been really warm. And, coincidentally, we're beside the LCBO. So I think a lot of people that want to pick their vice, [some] want to pick alcohol, and a lot of people have made the conversion to cannabis."