Police investigating Christmas Eve ATV collision near Elliot Lake
Provincial police are continuing to investigate after a fatal all terrain collision in a remote area west of Elliot Lake, Ont.
OPP and Algoma Paramedic Services were called to the single ATV collision on Thursday, Dec. 24, around 8 p.m.
The crash happened near Gullbeak Lake, and caused the all terrain vehicle to roll over.
A post mortem will take place.
The OPP's Traffic Incident Management Enforcement team and a Technical Collision Investor continue to investigate.
The Office of the Chief Coroner and the Ontario Forensic Pathology Service are also involved.
