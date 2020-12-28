Provincial police are continuing to investigate after a fatal all terrain collision in a remote area west of Elliot Lake, Ont.

OPP and Algoma Paramedic Services were called to the single ATV collision on Thursday, Dec. 24, around 8 p.m.

The crash happened near Gullbeak Lake, and caused the all terrain vehicle to roll over.

Police say 55-year old Philip Nowiski of Elliot Lake was pronounced deceased at the scene.

A post mortem will take place.

The OPP's Traffic Incident Management Enforcement team and a Technical Collision Investor continue to investigate.

The Office of the Chief Coroner and the Ontario Forensic Pathology Service are also involved.