Sudbury centenarian Elle Korpela gets her shot at defying COVID-19

A Sudbury centenarian is being applauded for her 'sisu' today.

The unique Finnish term, roughly translated as "extraordinary courage and determination in the face of adversity," was used to describe Elle Korpela. She's among 100 residents at Finlandia Village to receive a COVID-19 vaccination Feb. 8.

"Today's vaccination of Hoivakoti Nursing Home Residents is an important step forward in the fight to keep COVID-19 out of the long term care home," said David Munch, CEO. "It's a game changer."

As of today, Sudbury's health unit is reporting roughly 1,000 vaccines have been administered to residents in long-term care homes and seniors' residences.

Korpela, who has lived for years at Finlandia Village, was one of the first to consent to accepting a vaccine, saying: "Today's the day. It's a very special day."

Munch says the entire care team at Finlandia has "shown their 'sisu' — grit, determination and strength — each and every day since this journey begin almost one year ago. Lämpimät kiitokset – our kind thanks to everyone who has supported our COVID-19 journey to this monumental day."