Green party leader Elizabeth May held a community meeting in Sudbury Tuesday night. It was stop number 33 on her tour of Canada leading up to the election in October.

About 150 people crammed into Laurentian's School of Architecture on Elm Street for an event that was part fundraiser, part town hall.

May fielded all types of different questions, ranging from Indigenous issues to Via Rail service.

"People in northern Ontario will be surprised how much the platform is designed around rural and remote communities and not just about downtown areas," shes aid.

"The platform speaks to the importance of sustainable forestry and mining. There's no conflict as we see it. We know that the mining industry has been very committed to reducing greenhouse gases."

While answering questions May made reference to a number of party platforms that significantly differentiate the Greens from their competition in Ottawa. Namely, the intention to abolish combustion engines by 2030 and support for a form of universal basic income.

Green Party supporter Natalie Lefort says she's ready to vote in October.

"This time around, [I'm] definitely decided," she said. "Once I took the time to go and read the platform, I found that it was a lot more comprehensive than the traditional parties."

Voter Devin Pilon says he feels the party needs to narrow its priorities.

"We all care about the environment, but I think that they're focusing on too many different avenues," he said.

"I think they should probably focus on poverty because people don't really care about much if they can't afford to live."

May will travel to Ottawa next to sit on the ethics committee to discuss the SNC Lavalain affair.

The federal election will take place Oct. 21.