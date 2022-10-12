Sudbury non-profit group helping vulnerable women, gender diverse people returns home

Over a year after a fire devastated its Elm Street headquarters, the lights have turned back on at the Sudbury's Elizabeth Fry Society.

The inauguration was marked with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on October 7, which coincided with their 50th year of service.

On May 11, 2021, the hundred year-old building that housed the non-profit organization burned beyond repair.

Cory Roslyn, executive director, said there was enough fire and smoke damage that they had to gut the interiors of the building.

"We basically had the four outer walls to work with."

Cory Roslyn, executive director at the Elizabeth Fry Society in Sudbury. (Ashishvangh Contractor)

However, Roslyn said the renovation was an opportunity for the organization re-think the way in which they could "best use the square footage to our advantage".

She noted that the interiors have been configured to maximize capacity, in order to bring in new services.

"It just feels so bright and spacious and modern," she said.

Despite being displaced for over a year, staff members continued to serve the community at a temporary workspace in the old Women's Centre.

They expressed that returning to the building was an emotional experience.

"I think its actually been a positive," said Valerie Coutu with the Bail Supervision Program. "It's like coming home."