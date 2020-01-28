The Elizabeth Fry Society's Sudbury branch has received funding under Canada's $100 million Feminist Response and Recovery Fund.

The fund, according to the federal government, aims to support projects that address systemic issues that vulnerable and underrepresented women face.

Cory Roslyn, executive director of the Elizabeth Fry Society of Northeastern Ontario, said the funding will allow the group to do more systemic advocacy, especially for those who are criminalized or at risk.

"The vast majority of the women that we work with are struggling with poverty, addiction, mental health issues… and the vast majority have been victims of violence," Roslyn said.

"We basically meet every woman where they're at and help them to figure out what their needs are and what they want to accomplish," Roslyn said.

"Somebody may need to be connected to mental health supports, somebody else may need to be connected to appropriate legal supports, somebody else might need help with housing and finding stable housing, affordable safe housing."

Roslyn said the funds will be used to help build an advisory board of women with lived experience, and also to help support staff who manage the organization.

The funding announcement comes near Prisoner Justice Day, a movement that takes place annually on August 10 in support of prisoners' rights and to remember people who have died while incarcerated

Roslyn said the Elizabeth Fry Society honours the day every year.

"We've been honouring that day ever since August 10 (1974) to remember people who have suffered behind bars and who have died unnatural deaths at the hands of the justice system," she said.