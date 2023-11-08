8-year legal fight over Elgin Street pedestrian death cost Sudbury taxpayers $633K

Canada's highest court will rule Friday whether or not the city can be held responsible for the death of a woman on a downtown Sudbury construction site, ending an 8-year legal battle that has cost Greater Sudbury taxpayers hundreds of thousands of dollars.

Cecile Paquette was walking across Elgin Street in the fall of 2015 when she was run over by a grader and killed.

Within days, Greater Sudbury officials were quick to say they weren't responsible, because they legally are "employers" not "constructors" and that the blame fell with Interpaving, the contractor hired by the city for the Elgin job.

"We feel answerable in many ways to some of the questions that I know the community has," interim chief administrative officer Kevin Fowke told CBC in the days following the deadly accident in October 2015.

"But at the same time the regulations are clear that the accountability for safety are the accountability of the constructors."

The Ministry of Labour charged both the city and Interpaving with violations under the health and safety act, leading the construction company to plead guilty and pay a $195,000 fine.

It was only after the deadly accident on Elgin Street in the fall of 2015, that the construction site in downtown Sudbury was properly fenced off. (Marina von Stackelberg/CBC )

The city also banned Interpaving from bidding on any municipal contracts between 2016 and 2020.

The City of Greater Sudbury decided to fight the provincial charges in court, convincing a judge in 2018 that it couldn't be held responsible for Paquette's death because it wasn't legally seen as a "constructor."

The Ministry of Labour took the matter to a superior court judge, who also sided with the city, but then in 2019, the court of appeal overruled the two lower court decisions and ruled the city could be held responsible.

Then in 2021, Greater Sudbury decided to appeal to the highest court in the land, the Supreme Court of Canada, which held a hearing in the fall of 2022 and is set to release its decision on Friday.

The City of Greater Sudbury appealed to the Supreme Court of Canada in 2021 and it heard the arguments from both sides in the fall of 2022. (Justin Tang/The Canadian Press)

All that legal back and forth has cost Sudbury taxpayers $633,784.05, a figure obtained by the CBC through Freedom of Information laws.

The Paquette family also sued the city and Interpaving in civil court, seeking $2 million in damages.

Interpaving agreed to pay the family $350,000 and the city settled with the Paquettes as well, but no details of that settlement have been made public.