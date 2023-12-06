Elgin Street Mission in Sudbury, Ont. sees record numbers of clients

Every week since the COVID-19 pandemic the Elgin Street Mission in Sudbury, Ont. has been breaking its own records.

"We serve the most we ever have at this time of year and any other year for 34 years," said Rev. Amanda Robichaud, the Elgin Street Mission's director and chaplain.

"And so, yeah, the need has increased a lot more."

Robichaud said before the mission had to shut down due to the COVID-19 pandemic, their record night was serving dinner for 150 people in need. Now, 200 people or more regularly show up for the free dinners.

"So we're seeing a bit of a different crowd, a different mix," she said.

The Elgin Street Mission serves breakfast and dinner to people in need every day. (Erika Chorostil/CBC)

"Some people that, you know, many would call the working poor. They have a job, they have a roof over their head, but they can't afford the food. And so we see them here as well."

The Elgin Street Mission provides breakfast and dinner to people in need every day.

The mission also gives away warm clothing and helps people with their personal hygiene, including haircuts and access to showers.

Robichaud said the holiday season can be especially difficult for some clients.

"It may have been a time in their childhood when there was more alcohol use and those types of things," she said.

"A lot of them point to that's when things kind of unraveled for them."

With help from around 150 volunteers, the mission will host a special turkey dinner on Christmas Eve along with presents for each visitor.

"So it's not just a meal, it's a conversation. It's a smile. It's a handshake," Robichaud said.

"It's checking in to see how our clients are doing."

Ginette Grandmaison, the Elgin Street Mission's basic needs co-ordinator, said she often sees new faces at the mission.

"We're seeing new faces come in to use our programs, whether it's eating, whether it's clothing, whether it's just a place to feel safe," she said.