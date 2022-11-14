Elgin Street Mission in Sudbury, Ont., hosts new fundraiser as demand more than doubles

The Elgin Street Mission in Sudbury, Ont., served more than twice as many clients in 2021 compared to 2019.

Last year, the mission, which serves breakfast and dinner every day for people in need, had an average of 7,000 visitors per month. In 2019, the mission served an average of 3,000 people per month.

"That is insanity," said Amanda Robichaud, the Elgin Street Mission's director and chaplain.

"And so the need is definitely there."

To help meet that growing need, the mission has teamed up with Sudbury's Verdicchio Ristorante to offer clients a nice meal and raise funds for its daily operations.

Mark Gregorini, Ristorante Verdicchio's owner and operator, said he had been in discussions with the mission for several years about the best way he could help.

"And an idea came through and we went for it," he said.

For the dinner on Tuesday, Gregorini said they will serve braised short-rib with a salad, some local vegetables and a dessert.

Amanda Robichaud is director and chaplain of the Elgin Street Mission in downtown Sudbury. (Markus Schwabe/CBC)

People were asked to sponsor a plate for $100. The restaurant has donated the food and all the funds will go directly to the mission.

Robichaud said community members have already sponsored 200 plates, which is how many people the mission feeds on a typical night.

"They deserve to be treated with the utmost respect and they deserve a great meal every now and then," Robichaud said about her clients.

"And so we have linens coming, centrepieces, dinner, music. We're going to really treat them."

While dinner at the Elgin Street Mission is normally done as a buffet, Robichaud said they will have volunteers serve their clients for Tuesday night, as though they were dining at Verdicchio Ristorante.

The money raised from the sponsored plates will support a variety of services.

"Every dollar counts and goes right into what we do here," Robichaud said.

"So whether that's a meal, or clothing, or a shower, or a laundry service, it goes directly to our guests."