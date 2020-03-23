A facility in Sudbury that offers food and services to vulnerable citizens is developing new ways to assist those in need.

Brad Hale, the director and chaplain at the Elgin Street Mission, says due to COVID-19 concerns, officials had to get creative to continue helping clients. At first, he says they attempted to reduce the number of people going in.

"People were waiting outside," he said. "So you have to expedite the whole process which is really a challenging thing."

Hale says it was not only difficult on clients, but staff as well due to a reduction in volunteers.

A decision was made to offer bagged meals to clients, and as of Friday, a space was secured for them to sit down and eat. The nearby city-arena is sitting empty during the pandemic, and an agreement was reached with the city to use the space.

Hale says it's been quite a change from how the group usually operates.

"Every morning, I have my routine. I come in, I greet everybody by name … and we sit down and socialize together," he said. "Now, it's like here's your lunch, get out."

In the empty arena, tables are spaced out so people can eat while still staying a safe social distance from one another.

"It just breaks my heart," he said. "Already, people have this stigma of people who come to the mission are the 'throwaways' of society."

Brad Hale is the chaplain and director of the Elgin Street Mission in Sudbury. (Markus Schwabe/CBC)

Hale says clients are able to access washroom facilities at the arena, but will no longer be able to take a shower like they were able to at the mission.

"We've got to figure something out, we really do," he said.

"We only had two showers in there, but we know that too that they're so anxious to get in, if you open it up for one, you open it up for 300."

"They're feeling more and more rejected everyday," Hale said.

"There's going to be a great heartache in them. That's why I go down to the arena and talk with them on the street to encourage them that they're loved and appreciated."

Hale says donations are still needed at the mission, including meals that can be heated up quickly including chicken pot pies. He adds a variety of sandwich meat, granola bars, fruit cups, bottles of water and juice boxes are also needed.