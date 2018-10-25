The Elgin Street Mission is easily one of the busiest eating establishments in Sudbury.

The non-profit organization serves breakfast and dinner free of charge, seven days a week, 365 days a year.

That translates to more than 100,000 meals yearly, according to Pastor Brad Hale — and things are only getting busier.

"We used to prepare meals for 150, now we're preparing meals for about 220, anticipating about 220 people coming a night," Hale said.

Their breakfast numbers have also doubled since Hale joined the charity as its director and chaplain a year ago.

He says the Mission's patrons are diverse. There are some who are homeless and some who struggle with mental health or addiction. There are also those who are just struggling to get by.

"I had a young fella today, rushes in, just grabs breakfast and he's off to work. But he can't afford to buy groceries and stuff," he said.

A warm meal isn't the only thing available at the Mission. The facility also offers showers, laundry facilities and a clothing room.

"I don't know what we would do without it," Hale said. I really believe it's a necessity here, unfortunately, a necessity here, in the city."

The Elgin Street Mission is holding its annual fall fundraiser on Friday, Oct. 26. The event will feature a buffet dinner, live and silent auctions, a penny table and live music.

Tickets cost $60 per person and are available through the Elgin Street Mission.