The highest court in the land will rule on whether the City of Greater Sudbury is responsible for the death of a woman on Elgin Street six years ago.

The Supreme Court of Canada announced Thursday it is granting the city leave to appeal and will hear the case.

In September 2015, 58-year-old Cecile Paquette was run over by a grader operated by city contractor Interpaving on a downtown construction site.

The company, which was then banned from bidding on city work for several years, pleaded guilty and paid a $195,000 fine.

A court ruled in 2018 that the city was not responsible because it was not legally seen as the "constructor" on the job.

This past April, another judge gave the Ontario Ministry of Labour the right to appeal the decision.

But then the city decided to take the case to the Supreme Court instead.

No word yet on when that might happen.