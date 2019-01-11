The director of the Elgin Street Mission is leaving Sudbury for a new job with the Salvation Army in St. Catherines.

It's been only three years since Brad Hale took over as director and chaplain of the downtown shelter, which nourishes hundreds of people every day.

"I have a heart for street people, the homeless, drug addicts, alcoholics," Hale told CBC Sudbury's Morning North radio show host Markus Schwabe.

"I came through that ... I lived in a car and I ate garbage from dumpsters. I just never want to see people have to go through that. And so I took the job [in Sudbury] and I always joke that those three years were really like 15. It wears on you that way."

A typical day at the mission for Hale involves feeding people physically, emotionally and spiritually.

When they were still serving breakfast, prior to the COVID-19 lockdown, Hale said he would greet people at the door, usually by name.

Often he would "serve the coffee so I would get to interact with them, one on one."

"We serve breakfast until 11 a.m., and then I often would just walk around town. If I hadn't seen someone for breakfast, I would go find them. I would go to Memorial Park. I would go to Tim Hortons, downtown. I would ... reconnect with them so they would always know that I'm loving them and caring about them. I'm concerned about what's going on their lives and I've had so many great conversations, sitting around the picnic table in Memorial Park. I always wanted [them] to know that it doesn't matter what state you're in ... I always love you."

Job 'takes a toll'

The last three years in Sudbury have been filled with "many good days," he said, such as when they can get someone into housing, or get someone into treatment.

"If it weren't for those successes, then I would have quit long time ago."

But there have been bad days too.

"One year I must have buried 20 kids under [the age of] 30," he said. "That just really takes a toll on you."

Hale said he plans to eventually write a book.

"It's going to be called 'Here today ...', because I can see them in the morning, they can be dead in the afternoon. So many times I've come in and heard so-and-so passed away," he said.

"Maybe if I wasn't so emotionally connected to people — and just kind of did it as a job. You know, come in and laugh and never get to know peoples' names. Never get to know their families. But ... that's not who I am."

Helping people during the pandemic has been particularly challenging, Hale said.

"They're uneasy. They don't we get the media and hear what's going on. They just get rumours and gossip and everything else on the street. Not really well-informed."

Many deal with mental health issues as well.

"So their paranoia just raises even more," he said, adding that the whole community is similarly affected.

"We're not sure of things ... you hear one thing, one day, and one thing, another. So there's just a lot of uncertainty and a lot of nervousness. One thing that we can speak to people is about peace. It's going to be okay."

Hale said that he wishes people would stop being afraid of people who live on the street.

"When you see someone begging for change, or whatever, get to know them. Call them by their name. It gives them dignity," he said.

"I would hope and pray that people of Sudbury would — after this is all over — take the time to get to know those people."