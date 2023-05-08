Electric vehicle battery fires remain poorly understood, as mining industry transitions to the technology

As northern Ontario's mining industry transitions to battery electric vehicles, safety experts say the risks posed by battery fires remain poorly understood.

At a symposium in Sudbury on those risks, organized by Workplace Safety North, Norm Ladouceur said that while there are many benefits to using electric vehicles in mining, if they catch fire it can be challenging to manage.

Ladouceur is the corporate manager of health, safety, security and emergency response for Agnico Eagle Mines, which operates two gold mines in northern Ontario.

Since 2022, Ladouceur said the company has had five battery fires at the surface, and one electric vehicle fire underground.

In one case, he said when lithium ion batteries are exposed to water they can spontaneously combust, Ladouceur said.

Norm Ladouceur is Agnico Eagle's corporate manager of health, safety, security and emergency response. He says the mining industry needs to learn more about lithium ion battery fires. (Kate Rutherford/CBC)

Because battery recycling is not yet readily available, he said that experience has shown the importance of better long-term storage for spent batteries, where they can remain dry.

Ladouceur said that when diesel vehicles were first introduced in mining, the industry had to adapt with new safety procedures.

The same thing is happening now with electric vehicles.

"We're starting to understand the risk associated with having this equipment," he said. "We're seeing that if they catch fire that we may not have a total solution to put those fires out."

Mining companies are starting to use electric vehicles because they provide a number of benefits, especially underground. They are less noisy than diesel vehicles, which means workers are less likely to have damage to their hearing.

They also don't emit fumes, which means workers aren't breathing in diesel particulates. No fumes also means mining companies can save money on their underground ventilation systems because they don't have to recycle and clean the air as much.

But when batteries catch fire, Ladouceur said we still don't fully know which gases are emitted.

That means the personal protective equipment underground firefighters use to fight diesel fires might not be sufficient to keep them safe.

"Once we fully understand what gases are involved emitting from a battery fire, we may be covered," Ladouceur said.

"I can start by saying that, but we don't know. And until we do fully know, then we need to keep digging."

He said it's important for mining companies to share safety information with each other, even if it means revealing issues they've had on site, such as equipment catching fire.

Justin Arsenault is the fire chief at Agnico's Detour Lake Mine northeast of Timmins. He says battery fires can take a long time to extinguish and pose a risk of reignition. (Kate Rutherfod/CBC)

Justin Arsenault, the fire chief at Agnico's Detour Lake Mine northeast of Timmins, said lithium ion battery fires require a lot of water to put out, and can reignite even if the fire has been doused.

As electric vehicles become more common in mining, Arsenault said fire crews are experimenting with new technologies to fight fires more efficiently. One example, he said, is a new eco gel.

"We're just starting to touch the batteries where this gel tends to bind on whatever it is that it touches, snuffing out pretty much anything that it gets to, but also uses a lot less water," he said.

Arsenault said training fire crews on how to deal with battery fires, and developing best practices, will be important as the industry continues to transition to the technology.