Content
Sudbury

The federal government gives a $5 million grant to cash-strapped Electra, a cobalt refinery in northern Ont.

The company received $5 million in federal funding. It is still missing some $80 million to be able to launch into production. There are no other cobalt refineries in North America, and the material is slated to grow in popularity as more and more people buy electric vehicles.

It hopes the company will eventually become a player in the domestic EV battery supply chain

Aya Dufour · CBC News ·
A big building on a snowy day.
This new grant for Electra Battery Materials builds on a previous federal investment, as Canada and Ontario gave $10 million in 2020 to help renovate and upgrade the New-Liskeard area refinery. (Aya Dufour/CBC)

Electra Battery Materials, a cobalt refinery in Temiskaming Shores, received a $5 million grant from the Federal Economic Development Initiative for Northern Ontario on Friday. 

Last fall, it announced it would slow down the construction of its ambitious battery materials park project, pending more funding. 

"We're on a bit of a pause, reworking our finances, and this money is meant to help us resume some activities," said CEO Trent Mell. 

He adds the company is working to secure investments of about $80 million to bring the project to the finish line. 

"A grant [of $5 million] is just a great endorsement for the strategy and the asset we've been developing," he said. 

A facility focusing on battery materials

Nipissing-Temiskaming MP Anthony Rota says the investment is part of Canada's effort "to expand the electric vehicle supply chain in Northern Ontario."  

Pending completion, Electra is slated to become the only cobalt refinery in North America. 

Once it enters production, the company estimates it will produce approximately five percent of the global supply of battery grade cobalt needed for electric vehicles. 

On top of its cobalt refinery infrastructure, Electra also runs a laboratory that recovers lithium, nickel, cobalt, manganese, graphite and copper from the black mass material found in used batteries. 

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Aya Dufour

reporter

Aya Dufour is a CBC reporter based in northern Ontario. She often writes about the mining industry and Indigenous sovereignty. Follow her on Twitter @AyaDufour.

