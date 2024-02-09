The federal government gives a $5 million grant to cash-strapped Electra, a cobalt refinery in northern Ont.

Electra Battery Materials, a cobalt refinery in Temiskaming Shores, received a $5 million grant from the Federal Economic Development Initiative for Northern Ontario on Friday.

Last fall, it announced it would slow down the construction of its ambitious battery materials park project, pending more funding.

"We're on a bit of a pause, reworking our finances, and this money is meant to help us resume some activities," said CEO Trent Mell.

He adds the company is working to secure investments of about $80 million to bring the project to the finish line.

"A grant [of $5 million] is just a great endorsement for the strategy and the asset we've been developing," he said.

A facility focusing on battery materials

Nipissing-Temiskaming MP Anthony Rota says the investment is part of Canada's effort "to expand the electric vehicle supply chain in Northern Ontario."

Pending completion, Electra is slated to become the only cobalt refinery in North America.

Once it enters production, the company estimates it will produce approximately five percent of the global supply of battery grade cobalt needed for electric vehicles.

On top of its cobalt refinery infrastructure, Electra also runs a laboratory that recovers lithium, nickel, cobalt, manganese, graphite and copper from the black mass material found in used batteries.