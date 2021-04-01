A federal election has been called and Canadians will go to the polls on Sept. 20.

In northeastern Ontario in 2019, the Liberals held four of the region's seven seats, while the NDP and Conservative Party held two and one seats, respectively.

With the exception of Sudbury, where MP Paul Lefebvre announced he would not be seeking re-election, all incumbents are running again.

We want to hear what issues are important to you and what you want to hear politicians discuss when they knock on your door.

