We're going to the polls and one northern Ontario political scientist says it will likely be an interesting election campaign.

David Tabachnick, a political science professor at Nipissing University, is calling it the first in a "pre, post-pandemic world."

"In a way, we've been a bit in a political vacuum or outside of the norm," Tabachnick said.

"During this pandemic, the government, because of the emergency, has dominated almost everything. It's a kind of a minefield for the opposition to start criticising the government because, of course, then you lose faith in what's happening during an emergency."

Although a loose comparison, Tabachnick said governments behave similarly in times of war.

"In a way your rivals have to seem unified behind you for the sake of the country," Tabachnick said. "So how do [Conservatives and the NDP] switch gears and start attacking the government?"

"[The Liberals] will have to wait and see."

Much of it will hinge around what happens in the coming weeks as Canadians hunker down to deal with an expected fourth wave of COVID-19.

How people fare, or how hospitals deal with the wave, will likely influence voters, Tabachnick says.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, right, and Quebec Premier Francois Legault, right, speak during a childcare funding announcement in Montreal, Thursday, August 5, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes (Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press)

The governing Liberal Party, meanwhile, is hoping that Canadians are feeling positive about the government's approach to the vaccine rollout.

"The vaccination campaign that had a bumpy start is going very well," he said. "If you just look at the numbers, Canada, in fact, is one of the most vaccinated countries in the world right now."

"Perhaps the Liberals are saying, 'well, what was a weakness before, and that we were getting attacked on, now is our strength.'"

If Canadians are feeling optimistic about the coming months and their ability to withstand a fourth wave, the Conservatives and NDP may not have enough "fodder" to sway voters.

As for northeastern Ontario, Tabachnick isn't predicting much of a change. Only one MP, Paul Lefebvre from Sudbury, is not seeking re-election.

"Incumbency is the greatest advantage," Tabachnick said. "And so I don't see it likely for there to be much change. Could the NDP, for example, sneak in there, which they have in Sudbury in the past? It's possible that that would be the one to look at."

"But the rest of the ridings look very stable."