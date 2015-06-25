A recent assault on a resident at an Elliot Lake, Ont., retirement home is an isolated incident and shouldn't be raising any alarm bells about care in those facilities, local advocates for seniors' care say.

Their comments follow an incident at the Hillside Park Retirement Residence, where Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) arrested and charged a retirement home worker, 58, with assault on Aug. 4.

Police said that on July 29, around 3 a.m., an employee punched and grabbed a 72-year-old resident of the home.

That employee was suspended during the police investigation and "will not be back," Hillside's director, Alberta Jones, told CBC News.

"I've been managing homes for 30 years and this is the first time an offence has been committed," Jones said.

A spokesperson with Greater Sudbury Police services said 26 incidents of elder abuse have been reported to police since January. That's already surpassed the previous year's total of 22 cases.

OPP say a worker at Hillside Park Retirement Residence in Elliot Lake was charged with assaulting a resident. (www.hillsideparkresidence.com)

Melissa Turcotte, executive director for Timmins and District Victim Services, said although these incidents continue to be relatively rare, increased reports about abuse at retirement homes likely mean people are more actively bringing concerns to police.

"I think people are finally realizing it and calling a spade a spade so that we can't treat anyone like this," Turcotte said. "In particular, I feel that there's so many more awareness campaigns."

Those awareness campaigns, like those by the International Federation on Ageing and the Alzheimer's Society of Canada, are helping seniors and their families come forward.

"Whether it's them coming for themselves or other caregivers or other family members that are coming forward, I don't think [abuse] is under the rug anymore," Turcotte said.

"More predominantly, we're seeing people truly have their voice back and empower them to come forward."

Turcotte said that even with staff challenges, and the mental and physical toll the pandemic has taken on workers, seniors shouldn't have to tolerate any abuse.

"Again, no matter the reason, somebody cannot treat somebody else inhumanely," she said. "I don't care what the reason is, or the rationale, or what they felt or that they were burned out or too tired."

Dr. Peter Zalan, a retired intensive-care unit doctor from Health Sciences North in Sudbury, says staffing shortages are pushing health-care workers' patience to the brink. (Erik White/CBC )

Workers pushed to the brink

Dr. Peter Zalan, a retired intensive-care unit doctor from Health Sciences North in Sudbury, said staffing issues — not to mention burnout and the nascent challenges in dealing with seniors in a health-care setting — are pushing workers' patience to the brink.

"One of those challenges is the increasing number of people with Alzheimer's, which causes confusion," Zalan said. "Also when people have to take a increasing number of medications. In those cases, it's not unusual for patients or clients to become confused.

"Confused patients sometimes strike out and can actually injure the staff," he said. "I don't think they mean to injure anyone, but they're just not thinking straight."

Zalan said hospitals and long-term care homes don't have the staff needed to deal with violent patients.

"We've all heard about the staffing shortages in our health institutions, and the pandemic has really made that worse."