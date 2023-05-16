Hundreds of CUPE education workers still waiting on pay hike won after province-wide strike

Six months after a province-wide strike by school support staff, many education workers in northern Ontario have yet to see the pay increase they won at the bargaining table.

After initially threatening to use the notwithstanding clause to impose a contract on secretaries, cleaners and other school support staff, a two-day walkout by 55,000 CUPE members in November eventually led to a negotiated agreement based around a $1 per hour wage hike.

But that contract doesn't take effect for union locals until they reach an agreement with their school board.

Laura Walton, the president of CUPE's Ontario School Board Council of Unions, says 25 per cent of locals across the province have yet to get a deal, including the workers at four boards in the northeast.

"This simply is school boards not making this a priority. And it's problematic. The school boards complain that they have recruitment issues, they have retention issues," she said.

"We need to get these local deals settled in order for workers to get the pay raise they fought for and won."

Walton says these local agreements are normally focused on contract language and it's "extremely unusual" for the talks to drag on like this.

The school boards to yet reach agreements with their CUPE-represented support staff include the Conseil scolaire catholique de district des Grandes-Rivières, the Conseil scolaire public du Grand Nord de l'Ontario, the District School Board Ontario North East and the Northeastern District Catholic School Board.

Susan Cyr, the local CUPE president for 171 support workers at the Northeastern Catholic board in the Timmins and Temiskaming areas, says the board has been stalling at the bargaining table and has scheduled a conciliation session for June 23, near the end of the school year.

"Being the lowest paid education workers in the schools, it's frustrating that we still haven't been able to reach a local agreement so that we could receive that one dollar an hour wage increase," she said, adding that many of her members have taken second jobs.

Cyr says the issues still to be worked out with the English public school board include stronger language on contracting out, higher pay for members working in the remote community of Moosonee and more flexible rules around vacation time.

The Northeastern Catholic board told CBC in a statement that it is "committed to reaching a fair agreement with our employees who are represented by CUPE, we will be following the process and working with the conciliator in the near future."