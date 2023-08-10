Provincial education minister tours new Sudbury, Ont. school, announces STEM investment with Science North

Ontario education minister Stephen Lecce made a trip to Sudbury, Ont. on Thursday to announce a new investment with Science North.

Lecce toured the brand new Lasalle Elementary School, which is set to open this September for students from kindergarten to Grade 6.

He then travelled to Science North to announce a $300,000 investment which will support hands-on Science, Technology, Engineering and Math (STEM) learning across northern Ontario.

The SPARK education program will be developed by Science North in a series of interactive and virtual lessons for teachers to use.

The experiences will also be offered at no cost to all 18 school boards across northern Ontario and engage almost 100,000 students.

Left to right - Lasalle Elementary School principal Jim Wachnuk, superintendent of business Adam Guilbault, RDSB chair Bob Clement, Education minister Stephen Lecce and director Bruce Bourget take part in a ribbon cutting at the upcoming Lasalle Elementary School in Sudbury, Ont. (Erika Chorostil/ CBC News)

"It can be the smallest village or the biggest town up north, I want every child to have equal opportunity when it comes to accessing scientists, science educators and the curriculum," Lecce told CBC Sudbury.

He added the investment, delivered through Science North, would modernize skill sets for financial literacy, coding and robotics to fit future job requirements.

A statement from the province detailed how Science North will create programming for monthly live streamed shows for students and daily virtual workshops on a variety of career-focused STEM topics with staff.

Starting in September, 26 lesson plans will also be offered on Science North's education resource site for all Ontario teachers to use in their curriculums.

"One of the gifts of the pandemic was really allowing us to further evolve how we serve virtually," said Ashley LaRose, CEO of Science North.

She added the remote learning format from the COVID-19 pandemic helps the SPARK program reach students across northern Ontario.

"We'll get them excited through their schools and then hopefully they'll pursue those careers in science."