Ontario teachers will have a learning curve with a new school year starting this week.

That's because they need to catch up on curriculum changes made by the Ford Conservative government.

The Rainbow District School Board, which covers public education in Sudbury, Espanola and Manitoulin, just received the changes to the Health and Physical Education (HPE) curriculum.

There is also a new course addition to the grade 10 career studies which focuses on financial literacy.

Norm Blaseg, director of education, says it will take a little time for the board and teachers to catch up.

Rainbow District School Board's director of education, Norm Blaseg. (Samantha Samson/CBC News)

"There's still about a three month period where we're going to be ensuring our staff is aware of what the new outcomes are and the new curriculum is," he said.

Blaseg says the core content for the Health and Physical Education curriculum hasn't changed, however content may be delivered at different ages, for example gender identity will now be taught in grade 8.

"A year or so ago if I was in grade 6 I would have been offered certain curriculum, and now that's been shifted to the grade 8 teachers," Blaseg said.

"So we have to make sure the grade 8 teachers are in tune with the new expectations."

Board still working out exemption details

Parents will be allowed to exempt their children from the revised sex ed curriculum. However, how the schools will handle these exemption cases has yet to be determined.​​

Blaseg says the Rainbow School Board has until November to work those details out.

"The implementation — at least of the parts that were somewhat highlighted in the past year — will be taught in the spring."

How do you balance a bank account?

There is also a change coming for Career Studies for grade 10 students, which Blaseg says usually focuses on transferable skills students will need once they are finished school and are working full time.

"The [teachers are] also trying to expose them in the area of math and financial literacy," he said.

Blaseg uses personal banking and balancing a bank account as an example.

"It's to bring awareness that you have to have good financial understanding, at least understand the literacy that is involved with the banking industry or the financial industry."

"So that should just open up some doors for different career or life paths."

In addition to the curriculum changes, there is also a ban on cell phones in classrooms, however Blaseg admits this will be difficult to implement. That's because the board doesn't want to have to send students home if they're distracted by a cellphone in class.

The Rainbow School Board is still determining how this ban would work in its schools.