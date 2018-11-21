A group is getting ready to create and plant an edible forest garden in downtown Sudbury after receiving a $10,000 boost.

Sudbury Shared Harvest received the funding from The Aviva Community Fund.

"We are really excited about this project," Sudbury Shared Harvest chair Anthony Machum said.

"Not only will it enable us to plant another edible forest garden, but we also see it as a kickstart for our long-term vision."

Two years ago, the group created its first edible forest garden at Delki Dozzi Park. Carrie Regenstreif with the program says the downtown garden will be a smaller version.

We all know money doesn't grow on trees. But recently, a small Sudbury group's idea about growing trees has won them some big money. Ten-thousand dollars may not seem like a lot of money to some. But it's a lot for Sudbury Shared Harvest. The charity group is dedicated to cultivating community health by connecting people, the food they eat and the land it comes from. Carrie Regenstreif is with Sudbury Shared Harvest. Here she is speaking with Up North host Waubgeshig Rice. 6:26

"The idea is to plant fruit trees, berries and other edible plants," she said.

"It's planned very carefully so that you're conserving water and making it as low maintenance as possible in the future."

She says it will take time for the garden to get established.

Carrie Regenstreif is the executive director of Sudbury Shared Harvest. She spoke with Up North host Waubgeshig Rice about the group's latest project. (Wendy Bird/CBC)

"This year, the Delki Dozzi garden that we started planting in 2017, we had a few things that we were able to start harvesting this year," she said.

"A few strawberries and a few gooseberries. Other things like apples will take four or five years."

The group hopes to eventually start similar projects, with a goal to eventually have one in each ward of the city.