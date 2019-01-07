Eddy Lefrançois dies after 26 year battle with ALS

A northeastern Ontario man, who lived with ALS for more than 26 years, has died.

According to ALS Canada, Eddy Lefrançois died on Friday.

Lefrançois was diagnosed with ALS in 1992 and was told he would have three to five years to live.

According to the society, ALS is a disease that "gradually paralyzes people because the brain is no longer able to communicate with the muscles of the body." About 80 per cent of people diagnosed with ALS die within two to five years.

Lefrançois became a champion for those living with the disease. He travelled to achieve goals on his bucket list, including taking part in a deer hunt on Manitoulin Island, indoor skydiving and taking in a Stanley Cup final game.

Although the disease took away his ability to speak, he used social media to connect with others and raise awareness about ALS.

The society says in 2013, he tattooed the date 4.97 on his arm as a "daily reminder of his achievement living beyond his 'expiry date.'"

A funeral will be held Saturday, Jan. 19 at Ste-Céclie Church in Dubreuilville.