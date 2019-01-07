Skip to Main Content
Eddy Lefrançois dies after 26 year battle with ALS

Eddy Lefrançois dies after 26 year battle with ALS

A northeastern Ontario man who lived with ALS for more than 26 years has died.

Most patients who are diagnosed with ALS live just 3 to 5 years

CBC News ·
Eddy LeFrançois smiles as he test drives the device that enabled him to shoot his own bow. Hunting for deer was something on his bucket list he achieved in 2017. (Pat Dubreuil/Facebook)

A northeastern Ontario man, who lived with ALS for more than 26 years, has died.

According to ALS Canada, Eddy Lefrançois died on Friday.

Lefrançois was diagnosed with ALS in 1992 and was told he would have three to five years to live.

According to the society, ALS is a disease that "gradually paralyzes people because the brain is no longer able to communicate with the muscles of the body." About 80 per cent of people diagnosed with ALS die within two to five years.

Lefrançois became a champion for those living with the disease. He travelled to achieve goals on his bucket list, including taking part in a deer hunt on Manitoulin Island, indoor skydiving and taking in a Stanley Cup final game.

Although the disease took away his ability to speak, he used social media to connect with others and raise awareness about ALS.

The society says in 2013, he tattooed the date 4.97 on his arm as a "daily reminder of his achievement living beyond his 'expiry date.'"

A funeral will be held Saturday, Jan. 19 at Ste-Céclie Church in Dubreuilville.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|

Related Stories