If you're a fan of Canadian late-night TV from the 1990s and early 2000s, you likely know who Ed the Sock is.

The green haired, cigar-smoking sock puppet was featured on City TV and MuchMusic and had no problem speaking his mind.

Now, Ed is back and set to do a show in Sudbury called War on Stupid with co-host Liana K.

After his stint on television, Ed says he disappeared to have time to himself and work on a memoir.

"I pretty much thought we had taught Canadians how to do critical thinking," he said.

"How to look through spin and B.S. and see the truth. But then somebody informed me of what's been going on back here so I had to return to the world. The world is surrounded by stupid. The two of us are taking it apart."

The show will feature Ed's take on Fake News and current events. He says like always, he won't hold back.

"People aren't thinking. People are only reacting. They're having knee-jerk biases on the left and on the right. There's no room for humour anymore," he said.

"I don't care about that. The point is to speak truth through humour to try and cut through some of the stupidity out there. Stupidity isn't about your intellectual capacity. It's willingly and happily operating beneath your intellectual capacity."

The show takes place Saturday night at The Coulson Nightclub. Musical guests include the Fortunate Losers.