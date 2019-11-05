The owner of a Sudbury home improvement business has been charged with 20 new counts of fraud.

Sudbury police say on Oct. 31, David Murray, 46, the owner of EcoLife Home Improvements Incorporated, was arrested and charged with 14 counts of fraud over $5,000 and eight counts of fraud under $5,000.

He has been released and is set to appear in court on Dec. 11.

This isn't the first time Murray has been charged with fraud in relation to his business. In June, he was arrested and charged with 20 counts over $5,000 and three counts of fraud under $5,000. Those charges are still making their way through the court system.

Police say homeowners need to take steps to protect themselves when considering renovation projects. They say research is the first step.

"You can do so by entering a business name or an individual's name into the search engine of your computer," police said.

"You may also want to check the company's Facebook page (or other social media profiles such as Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram, etc.)."

Police say if you recognize the red flags of a potential scam or have a gut feeling something is wrong, call and report it.