The owner of a Sudbury home improvement company is facing fraud charges after a number of customers complained that renovation work was not completed after down payments were made.

On May 30, 46-year-old David Murray, owner of EcoLife Home Improvements, was arrested and charged with 20 counts of Fraud Over $5,000 and three counts of Fraud Under $5,000.

Sudbury Police said between September 2018 and May 2019 a number of complaints were received after multiple people alleged that contracted work was never completed. The investigation by police coincided with an investigation by the Consumer Protection Bureau.

The company's Facebook page says that "EcoLife Home Improvements is one of Northern Ontario's leading home renovation companies of stunning renovated homes."

Police recommend that people do a thorough Google search on any company they are considering to do renovations, or check the company's social media profiles.