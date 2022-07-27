Ukrainians settling in with Echo Bay host

Dennis Goncharova says he's unsure if the day will come when he and his mother Elena can return to Ukraine.

The family fled the war-torn nation months ago, with stops in Kiev, Odessa and eventually Romania before finding a host in Echo Bay, Ont., a rural community about 30 kilometres east of Sault Ste. Marie.

But too many questions remain about safety if they choose to return to his hometown of Kharkiv. The city of one million is Ukraine's second-largest city, and has been the target of major Russian attacks.

"It's way too dangerous," Goncharova said. "Because in my city, bombs come in every day. We speak with our friend in Kharkiv and they say it's a bad situation now."

"We don't know when this will stop, where or how," Goncharova said. "My city is so near Russia. And so much of it, it sounds like, has been destroyed."

But for now, Goncharova and his mother are busy getting settled in their new home along the shores of Lake George. So far, his impression of both Canada and Echo Bay have been positive.

"It's a big country, a beautiful country and many good people," he said.

Heather Clouston-Goslow, who offered to host the Goncharovas through a Facebook page called Host Ukrainians, said the family is welcome to stay as long as they need.

"It's great. They're just like family," Clouston-Goslow said. "I couldn't ask for better people. They can stay here as long as they want. Long term, they can stay here for the next 10 years, if they want. They're just beautiful people."

The community has already begun rallying around the family, as well, Clouston-Goslow said.

"The gentleman across the road from me owns a big mechanical business, and he offered some sort of work for Dennis," she said. "He'll probably start this week, and he's really excited about it."

"As for Elena, the big issue here is a vehicle for them," she said. "That's what we're working on, because we have an abundance of everything else, so we're just hoping to get them a safe, reliable vehicle."

Rescuers remove debris to find bodies of people at the Central House of Culture, after a military strike hit a building, as Russia's invasion of Ukraine continues, in Chuhuiv, in Kharkiv region, Ukraine July 26, 2022. REUTERS/Nacho Doce (Nacho Doce/Reuters)

In Ukraine, Elena worked at a pharmacy, but will now take any kind of work to help keep them afloat, Clouston-Goslow said.

"They applied for that grant that the government gives newcomers $3,000 apiece. So now they have a little bit of money to hopefully buy a cheap vehicle."

"[Dennis] can always bring Elena to work and pick her up later," she said. "And I'm sure the employers will understand if he has to go in a little later, because the family has lost everything."