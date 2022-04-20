Echo Bay, ON, rallies around Ukrainian refugee family

Heather Clouston-Gaslow has a lot to do over the next few weeks.

The Echo Bay woman is readying her home for the arrival of two Ukrainian refugees.

Clouston-Gaslow said she was moved to help after seeing news stories about the war destroying people's lives, so she reached out to a website called Canada Host Ukraines.

Through the site, she connected with Olga Dovbysh, 48, a mother of one, whose husband was staying behind in Kyiv to fight in the war.

Dovbysh and her daughter Polina Mishkovska, 16, are now preparing to come to Canada to live in Echo Bay.

They are just waiting in Amsterdam while Mishkovska's visa is processed.

Clouston-Goslow says she has preparations to make before the Ukrainians arrive, including getting her own house ready.

"I'm mentally and physically exhausted," Clouston-Gaslow said. "But you know, what if I can save two people? Then it's so worth it."

"My place looks like an episode of Hoarders, to be honest, but the donations from the community have been astronomical," Clouston-Glaslow said.

They include furniture from a local second hand dealer, as well as quilts and blankets from members of the tight-knit community. Shop and restaurant owners have even stepped up, offering to provide jobs for the two women once they arrive.

"It's kind of overwhelming, but at the same time, look at what they're going through," she said. "You know, I have to put them first."

Father, grandmother left behind

The move is bittersweet for the Ukranian mother and daughter.

Mishkovska says they want to get out of harm's way in Ukraine but will be also leaving family behind.

"One day we came to the metro station because we heard sirens and they started to close the station because they said that the Russian soldiers were above us and the situation was so dangerous," she said.

I really want them to be in a safe place - Polina Mishkovska

"They just closed the station and said to us, Russian soldiers are around us and they can kill you. So just keep silent and don't leave the station."

"I'm so thankful that we are safe now, but I am a bit upset because our dad is in Ukraine," she said. "So is my dog, and my grandma."

"I really want them to be in a safe place."