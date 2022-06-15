No timeline for Echo Bay, Ont. to reopen water plant after oil spill

One of the municipalities most affected by an oil spill from Algoma Steel on the St. Mary's River does not yet know when it will be able to reopen its water treatment plant.

Lynn Watson, mayor of the Township of Macdonald, Meredith and Aberdeen Additional, which includes the village of Echo Bay, said they shut down the water treatment plant's intake last Thursday, as soon as Algoma Steel alerted them of the oil spill.

"Thank goodness we were notified quick enough and got the system shut down before we had any contamination," Watson said.

"But at the same time, these are situations where none of us want to go through."

Echo Bay draws its drinking water from Lake George, which is part of the St. Mary's River's watershed.

Watson said the village has had to bring in trucks to supply clean drinking water. Authorities have also encouraged residents to conserve water.

"We've asked our people to conserve water and not fill swimming pools, not wash cars and not water lawns," Watson said.

Watson hopes the province will help the community cover the costs tied to dealing with the oil spill.

To that end, the municipality declared a state of emergency, which "opens the doors" for more assistance from the province.

Algoma Steel response

In a press release Tuesday afternoon, Algoma Steel spokesperson Brenda Stenta said the company is working with authorities to sample water from the region and mitigate the oil spill's impact.

"Our technical assessment of this incident continues as we seek to determine appropriate controls to prevent it from ever happening again," Stenta said in an email.

"We remain committed to doing what needs to be done to protect the environment and continue to focus our efforts in this manner."

More tests needed

Ministry of the Environment spokesperson Gary Wheeler told CBC News in an email that the Echo Bay water treatment plant's intake will stay closed until Algoma Public Health and the ministry "are satisfied that sample results indicate there is no longer a potential threat to the drinking water supply."

Wheeler said there was visible oil on the St. Mary's River that has started to disperse.

"There are no reports of any impacts to fish or birds from the oil spill," he said.

The ministry is requiring Algoma Steel to submit a report that outlines what causes the spill and preventative measures it can take to prevent future incidents.