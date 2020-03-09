A Laurentian University professor has created a free, online textbook, looking at Indigenous history around Greater Sudbury.

The e-book, developed by professor Susan Manitowabi, is the first of its kind for the university.

It will be used for two university courses, and also provide guidelines for others who may be interested in developing similar resources.

Beyond those two objectives, Manitowabi says she also had another, personal goal – to provide a different perspective on the area's history.

"Who we are as Indigenous people is based on where we grew up," Manitowabi said.

"Down the road from us might be another reserve which is different, and maybe if we move down south to southern Ontario, the people down in southern Ontario are going to be different."

"The people, the Mi'kmaq people are going to be different, the Cree people are going to be different," Manitowabi said. "So, they all have their own stories that those stories help make up their identity."

Manitowabi said that many textbooks and history books are written from "one side," or a non-Indigenous perspective.

She said that including that perspective helps build respect between Indigenous and non-Indigenous people.

"I think we need to share that story and say 'well listen, did you know that Indigenous peoples were mining in this area long before settlers came?," she said.

"Did you know that this was a major trading route?'"

Manitowabi developed the book with funding from the non-profit organization e-campus Ontario.

The e-textbook will be used in two courses in the university's School of Indigenous Relations – and will be free to students.