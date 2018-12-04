The agency pitching a place for people in Sudbury to get something to eat and warm up in the colder months of the pandemic says it will still pursue elements of the project if city council turns the proposal down.

If approved, the city would fund two trailers where Sudbury's vulnerable population could eat meals within a physically-distanced space. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and public health guidelines, the Elgin Street Mission and the Blue Door Soup Kitchen haven't been able to let people eat the meals the offer on-site, due to social distancing protocols.

The motion, brought forward by city councillor Bill Leduc, was put off until mid-December by city council.

Instead, Sudbury Mayor Brian Bigger told councillors he would direct staff to work with the YMCA, which provides space as a warming station, to also create space for individuals to eat their meals. This will be set up at the Parkside Adult Centre.

The idea for the trailers was part of a larger idea pitched by Independent Living Sudbury Manitoulin, which would operate the facilities. Executive director Rob Dimeglio says their plan would also include on-site social services, like transitional housing resources.

Rob Dimeglio is the executive director for Independent Living Sudbury Manitoulin. (Jason Turnbull/CBC)

That's the part the group will still pursue if the proposal is turned down by council.

"We're proposing not just having heated trailers; it's more of a transitional project to connect [the vulnerable population] with services or maybe even a small house in the future, but we can't just put someone in a small house right away. It's not going to work. We need to transition first." he said.

Dimeglio believes there's currently a gap in social services in Sudbury, particularly in providing transitional housing.

Despite writing and submitting the proposal to city council, Dimeglio says it's still a band-aid solution.

"What I'm calling band-aid is the physical trailers. It is, but the process of [housing] transitioning is not," he said. "It's the concept I believe we need to use to help — offer them a hand-up"

Dimeglio said he will not be upset if city council turns down the trailer proposal. In fact, he says he was happy to hear the YMCA Parkside Centre would be used for meals.

Long-term goal: zero homelessness

Dimeglio adds that Independent Living Sudbury Manitoulin is still eager to move forward on ways to provide transitional housing for people experiencing homelessness.

"That was still part of our long term goal, to create affordable housing in Sudbury."

Thousands of dollars in donations from local churches, non-profit agencies and individuals have already been made to help with the trailer warming station project. Dimeglio says if Sudbury city council turns down the motion, then the money would be returned to donors.

However, given that Independent Living Sudbury Manitoulin plans to pursue some sort of a transitional housing initiative, Dimeglio says he plans to contact each donor to ask if they'd be willing to support the revised housing plan instead.

"My goal is to do transitional housing, [and] work with the community to do transitional or small houses, so I want to still save it for that," he said.

"And aiming toward having zero homelessness in Sudbury. I think it's possible."