COVID-19 outbreak declared at Powassan nursing home
The North Bay Parry Sound District Health Unit says one staff member at Eastholme Home for the Aged has tested positive for COVID-19.
All staff and residents of nursing homes tested in Ontario for COVID-19 under provincial order
An outbreak has been declared as a result. A COVID-19 outbreak is declared in long-term care homes when a staff member or resident tests positive.
The health unit says all staff and residents were tested in the home on May 12. The worker who tested positive is recovering in isolation. All residents tested negative.
"Our staff are working with Eastholme to provide important public health direction," Dr. Jim Chirico, medical officer of health for the health unit said.
"We know that older individuals are vulnerable and it is important that we do our best to keep this population safe."
Comments
