The long holiday weekend didn't slow down the COVID-19 numbers in Sudbury-Manitoulin in particular, although all five public health jurisdictions in the northeast reported new cases.

Over the Easter weekend, Public Health Sudbury and Districts (PHSD) announced two more deaths connected to the virus, one on Friday and another on Sunday.

That makes seven deaths in seven days for the health unit, with five others announced in the five days prior to the holiday. Since the pandemic began in March 2020, there have been 23 deaths in the Sudbury-Manitoulin area.

Since Friday, Public Health Sudbury and Districts reported 106 news cases of COVID-19. As of Monday afternoon there are 256 active cases of the virus within the health unit catchment area.

Meantime, PHSD also declared an outbreak at Health Sciences North's Ramsey Lake Health Centre. It affects the sixth floor of the north tower.

The health unit says there are two active outbreaks at HSN, both are contained and there's no evidence of ongoing transmission.

Also over the weekend the Porcupine Health Unit issued two separate notices about potential exposure risks.

Passengers on Air Canada flight AC-8289 from Toronto to Timmins from Thursday, April 1, may have been exposed to the virus, especially if they were seated in rows one to four. The passengers in these rows should self-isolate and contact the health unit.

The other exposure risk is for individuals who were at Restaurant Nadeau in Timmins on March 27, between 12 p.m. and 1 p.m.

The Porcupine Health Unit reported nine new cases of COVID-19 over the four-day long weekend.

Algoma Public Health announced seven during the same time period.

North Bay Parry Sound District Health Unit had five new cases of the virus over the holiday, while just one new case was reported by the Timiskaming Health Unit.