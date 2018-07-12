Skip to Main Content
PEI, Nova Scotia firefighters deployed to help battlenorthern Ontario forest fires

Four firefighters from Prince Edward Island are leaving for northern Ontario today to join the team helping with an increasingly serious wildfire situation.

Combined effort battling three active clusters, Ministry says

Firefighters from Prince Edward Island and Nova Scotia are arriving in northern Ontario to help battle three serious forest fires. (Supplied/OPP)

[PEI] Environment Minister Richard Brown says his department is pleased to be able to respond to the request for help with the fire emergency.

Most wildfires in PEI tend to happen in May and June rather than during the summer months but the majority of the Island's forest firefighters are still in the province should conditions change.

Nova Scotia's Forestry Department has also sent a 20-person crew to Sudbury in northern Ontario after receiving a request for resources through the Canadian Interagency Forest Fire Centre.

