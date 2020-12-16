Ontario Provincial Police in Algoma say they have arrested a 19-year-old from Toronto and charged the person with dozens of Criminal Code offences.

It all started just before 9 p.m. Tuesday, when officers responded to a traffic complaint on Hwy 17 that alleged a vehicle was swerving all over the road in Iron Bridge, west of Blind River.

Police later saw the vehicle travelling fast, and attempted to initiate a traffic stop, but the vehicle sped away. Soon after, the same vehicle was involved in a collision on Melwel Road. Police officers found a person passed out in a ditch nearby, with a duffle bag in tow.

Officers searched the bag and found a loaded sawed-off 12-gauge shot gun, a loaded sawed-off semi-automatic .22-calibre rifle, a mask, a small baggie containing six suspected Valium pills, cannabis paraphernalia, break-in tools, personal cheques, and numerous bank cards. The vehicle had been reported as stolen from Sault Ste. Marie.

Police allege the person subjected officers and their families to death threats. The accused was transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and later released back to police.

The person has been charged with 27 offences, including possession of property obtained by crime, dangerous and impaired driving, uttering death threats, possession of prohibited weapons and failing to comply with a sentence.

The accused was in bail court Wednesday and remains in custody, police say.