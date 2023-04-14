This Sudbury, Ont. man turns to earthworms for his composting business
A job at Science North got Matthew Graveline into composting with earthworms
Five years ago Matthew Graveline would have been surprised to learn he would one day have a large shed with 75 large containers filled with thousands of earthworms.
Fast-forward to 2023 and he owns a company in Sudbury, Ont., called Ormuir Organics that supplies compost made from worm castings, or waste, to farmers and gardeners.
It all started when he accepted a job as a STEM specialist at Science North to launch a program on vermicomposting — which is processing organic waste with earthworms.
"I was provided that assignment and I was very reluctant," Graveline said.
Despite his initial reservations, Graveline said he fell in love with the process.
"To go from just your kind of scraps into this incredible like black soil-looking compost…Yeah, I was hooked," he said.
After he had the program up and running a friend, who happened to be a local farmer, said he should start his own business making compost.
Since he already built the expertise with his job at Science North it seemed like a natural fit.
Graveline built his shed and purchased the worms he would need to get started.
He partnered with local restaurants, including Knowhere Public House, to supply him with the organic scraps he would need to feed his thousands of earthworms.
Graveline said he upcycles all of his containers to reduce his business' environmental impact, and also makes sure to keep natural bits like twigs in his compost.
"All these local materials infuse the compost with the beneficial microbes that are found in our soils through Sudbury and the north," he said.
Graveline will share what he's learned about composting with worms at the Farm to Fork event in Powassan, Ont., on Saturday.
With files from Markus Schwabe
