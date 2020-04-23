3.6 magnitude earthquake shakes Sudbury area April 23
The rumble that woke up dozens in Sudbury this morning was in fact an earthquake.
Earthquakes Canada confirms that a seismic event happened in the Whitefish area of Greater Sudbury just after 3 a.m., April 23.
The 3.6 magnitude earthquake is believed to have been triggered by mining activity.
These kinds of earthquakes are relatively common in northern Ontario. On April 1, there was a 2.9 magnitude earthquake near Haileybury, the agency reports.
