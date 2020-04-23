The rumble that woke up dozens in Sudbury this morning was in fact an earthquake.

Earthquakes Canada confirms that a seismic event happened in the Whitefish area of Greater Sudbury just after 3 a.m., April 23.

The 3.6 magnitude earthquake is believed to have been triggered by mining activity.

These kinds of earthquakes are relatively common in northern Ontario. On April 1, there was a 2.9 magnitude earthquake near Haileybury, the agency reports.



