Early puberty in men can lead to worse health outcomes, says new reseach

Men who start puberty earlier tend to have worse health outcomes in certain areas.

That's according to new research from Nipissing University psychology professor Steven Arnocky.

"Early puberty is tied to things like increased cardiometabolic disease risk factors," said Arnocky, who is also the director of Nipissing's Human Evolution Laboratory. "Here we're talking about higher body mass index, fasting, insulin blood pressure and cholesterol. We know that it's linked to risk for certain cancers, as well as sleep problems and some mental health problems."

Arnocky is co-author of a new study published in the journal Scientific Reports, which looks at the relationship between a genetic predictor of infectious disease resistance and when puberty starts in young men.

Along with colleagues from Penn State, Boston University, Wake Forest University, Dalhousie University, and Michigan State University, he asked men to report when they started puberty, and then looked at their genetic markers for pathogen resistance.

What they found is that men who reached sexual maturity later in life had more of the genes that play a critical role in the immune response against pathogens and parasites in our bodies.

But the study noted "the factors that link variation in pubertal timing with health remain poorly understood."

Life history theory

It all relates to the life history theory. The idea is that if an individual reaches puberty, or sexual maturity, earlier in life, there is a tradeoff.

"Everyone has finite, energetic resources as they go through pubertal development," Arnocky said.

"And those energetic resources have to be traded off to different goals that our bodies have, right? One goal would be reproduction. Another goal is maintaining the health of the body and the growth of that body. And these demands, of course, compete with one another."

If your body places more emphasis on being able to reproduce early, it might not dedicate as many of those finite resources to the immune system, so it can fight disease and pathogens.

Arnocky said they focused on men for their research because research has suggested the environment has less influence on when men start puberty, when compared to women.

But he said the next step is a larger longitudinal study looking at both men and women with a much larger sample size.

Arnocky added one limitation in their original study, was that they asked men to self-report when they started puberty. Those recollections can be inaccurate. A next step will be to study the changes in young men as they go through puberty.