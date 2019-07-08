Plane crash in Earlton injures 1, OPP say
Ontario Provincial Police say one person has minor injuries after a plane crash in Earlton.
Emergency crews responded after plane lost power Saturday night
On Saturday around 8:45 p.m., police were called to the scene behind Airport Road in Armstrong Township.
Police say the small plane lost power and the pilot crashed it into a field near the airport. The pilot wasn't injured but the passenger had minor injuries.
