Plane crash in Earlton injures 1, OPP say
Plane crash in Earlton injures 1, OPP say

Ontario Provincial Police say one person has minor injuries after a plane crash in Earlton.

Emergency crews responded after plane lost power Saturday night

OPP say a plane crashed in a field near the Earlton-Timiskaming Airport on Saturday night. (Google Streetview)

On Saturday around 8:45 p.m., police were called to the scene behind Airport Road in Armstrong Township.

Police say the small plane lost power and the pilot crashed it into a field near the airport. The pilot wasn't injured but the passenger had minor injuries.

