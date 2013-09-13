The Rainbow District School board has some concerns about the Ford government's recent announcement about e-learning for high school students.

As of 2020, all students will need to complete four online courses before they graduate.

Judy Noble, the RDSB's superintendent of schools, is in charge of e-learning.

She told CBC News that out of 4,500 students with the board, 205 are currently enrolled in online classes.

"Rainbow has been involved in running a virtual school for at least 20 years, we currently run an e-learning program and have nine courses being offered right at the moment," Noble said.

Many of them are Grade 11 and 12 electives, including history, civics and careers, philosophy, science, and English. They also offer the Ontario literacy course.

But there are still questions about how the provincial program will be rolled out. And even with their experience in offering the classes, Noble said much of the board's approach will depend on what plan the province comes up with.

"Your capacity is going to have to grow if you're going to be offering e-learning to all those students, so it depends on the model that the province comes up with," Noble said.

"So if they're looking at a central model then it won't be the responsibility of the boards to offer the e-learning program any longer. [But] we don't know yet exactly how it's going to work."

"The devil is in the details and we do not have enough of the details yet to make any decisions," she said.

Judy Noble, Superintendent of Schools with the Rainbow District School Board, says the 'devil is in the details' when it comes to the province's plan for e-learning. (Markus Schwabe/CBC)

Noble said there are many benefits to e-learning but she is a bit concerned about moving so quickly.

"Asking every student to have four courses by the end of the time that they graduate from secondary school? I might start with one, I might start a little bit more slowly," she said.

She added that there are many benefits to e-learning. Students who live in small or remote communities can take courses they normally wouldn't have access to. It also can help prepare students for classes they will most likely end up taking in university, or courses they will need in the workplace.

"I believe that there is there is definitely a rationale," she said. "I know that students who live in northern Ontario have significant difficulty in accessing secondary programming. So if you increase the number of students that participate definitely you are increasing the robustness of the course offering that students have access to."

Noble said that in smaller high schools, students already access a number of their elective credits through e-learning. She said she sees the potential, especially with a centralized model that would allow students access to teachers who have more experience in e-learning.

"For example we go to each secondary school and ask a teacher from each school that's happy to do so," she said. "But they may not have the technology background, and they may have a learning curve themselves to offer some of the e-learning that we do currently have."

But she still said there are some concerns about the one-size-fits-all approach to e-learning.

"What supports are going to be in place for students who will not find this platform easy?"

"Some students have difficulty with self-regulation, some students have difficulty with time management and I know that we're a little nervous about how the program is going to be rolled out," she said.