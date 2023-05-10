Dynamic Earth celebrates 20 years in Sudbury

Sudbury's Dynamic Earth is celebrating a milestone on May 10. The tourist attraction is marking 20 years since opening its doors on top of the Big Nickel mine.

"We're of course really thrilled that it is celebrating its 20th anniversary," said Ashley Larose, CEO of Science North, which runs Dynamic Earth.

"It is a very significant science centre here, not just in Sudbury, but also it has an important role to play across the whole country."

Dynamic Earth is Canada's eighth largest science centre.

It offers hands-on and interactive learning experiences to help educate people who visit the site about mining and its significance to the Sudbury region.

Sudbury's famous Big Nickel is located at the Dynamic Earth site. (Submitted by Alex Tétreault)

Larose said when Science North opened in 1984, it also took over operations of the Big Nickel mine site, with the intention of one day expanding the site as a future tourist attraction.

She said when Dynamic Earth opened on May 10, 2003, their vision of being able to directly highlight the mining industry became a reality.

"It allowed us as an organization to expand the stories that we tell and really gave us the opportunity and the platform to share stories about the mining industry, and the earth sciences industry that are so critical to Sudbury and Northern Ontario."

To mark its 20th anniversary, Dynamic Earth is offering 20 per cent off general admission for visitors and special programming and activities until May 27.

The marquee event for the anniversary is a guest presentation by Canadian paleontologists Victoria Arbour.

Arbour is giving two presentations on May 10 that will take guests on a journey to explore Canadian dinosaurs.

Dynamic Earth is also bringing back birthday party packages.

Larose said the mining industry continues to play an important role in the region's economic development, particularly as the country moves forward with more green technology like electric cars and batteries.

"If we can't inspire our next generation to pursue careers in mining, then that's going to be an even bigger challenge," she said, referring to the need for more sustainable mining.

"So Dynamic Earth really plays a critical role in getting students and the public excited about careers in modern mining."

Looking ahead, Dynamic Earth is currently working on completing its Going Deeper project, which will expand the underground Big Nickel mine and add more infrastructure.

The science centre has completed the excavation of a new underground drift that Larose said will be bigger and brighter than the current mine.

"It's going to lead into a brand new multi-purpose space that is underground," she said.

"There will be a new surface gallery as well, highlighting innovations in the mining sector, highlighting safety, highlighting battery equipment."

The project will also include a new film on the re-greening of Sudbury and a new multi-media show in the underground mine.

The Going Deeper project is expected to open to the public in the summer of 2024.