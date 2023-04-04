Since he was a kid, Dylan Rheault trained for his dream of pitching on a major league baseball team.

And at six foot nine inches tall, with plenty of natural athleticism, the Garson-born pitcher had his chances.

Rheault's journey included stops on the U.S college circuit, and being drafted by the Baltimore Orioles. After a few up and down, injury-riddled years with the O's, Rheault signed minor league contracts with the Cincinnati Reds, the San Francisco Giants and in 2021 with the San Diego Padres.

Close, but as Rheault said, it wasn't "the big leagues."

It's basically losing my identity - Pitcher Dylan Rheault

And now, Rheault's taking the lessons learned from those bumpy years and transferring them to his new career.

"It was a real difficult thing for me because it's basically losing my identity," Rheault said. "I mean, for 30 years I was a baseball player, and then all of a sudden, it was kind taken away."

"You have to almost reinvent yourself."

Rheault is now at the helm of his own fashion line – Tall & Tapered – clothing for the taller gentleman.

"I'm six foot nine inches, and obviously, I've always struggled to find clothes," Rheault said. "But they say the best way to start a business is to solve your own problem."

While still playing ball, Rheault bought a sewing machine, which he carried on the road with him during away games. He consulted a few Youtube videos and learned to sew which he said was easier than learning new pitches.

"I was tailoring all my own clothes to make them fit right," he said. "Then I started to tailor my friends and teammates' clothes and they're all like, 'dude, this is awesome.'

At 6'9, Dylan Rheault said he often found challenges finding well-fitted clothing. (tallandtapered.com)

"And from there just kind of pieced it together."

Rheault now works with a designer to produce pants, joggers and t-shirts for customers six feet tall and over. And he credits those early failures – the "heartbreak" at being released four times – with setting him up with his current success.

"In baseball you just deal with failure,"he said. "You get caught from a team, you don't make a team, you have a bad outing, etcetera."

"I learned how to bounce back every day. And in business, you're going to meet these bumps in the road and they just don't compare to what you had to deal with in baseball."

"I've learned that even if somehow I do fail, I'll learn so much along the way that it won't bother me."

Some struggle with the transition

But not every pro player bounces back from baseball's inevitable failures. Especially when the realization hits that they may never get the call-up to the big leagues.

"Some guys really struggle with it," he said. "I mean, it's everything, and if there's nothing to look forward to, how do you kind of really push through that?"

To help other athletes transition inot life after the pros, Rheault teamed up a company based out of the U.S. called the Shift Group which helps athletes move into sales-type roles.

"There's a huge carryover between sales and athletics," Rheault said. "For me, there's huge validation in it."

"Knowing how dark and honestly, how miserable that period in my life was…if I can help other through that, that really kind of gets me up and going every day."