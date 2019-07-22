Police have charged a 31-year-old Noelville man with failing to stop at red light after two trucks collided in the city's south end.

Provincial Police said that officers, EMS staff and the Sudbury Fire Department responded to the crash, which occurred at the intersection of Highway 69 and Pioneer Road Monday around 8:00 a.m.

The police investigation revealed that a southbound dump truck ran through the red light, hitting a 5-ton truck.

The driver of the 5-ton truck was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The dump truck driver was not injured, police said.

The Ministry of the Environment was called to assist in the cleanup of diesel from the road.