Jeremie Ouellet of North Bay dead after canoe capsizes
Ontario Provincial Police say a North Bay man is dead after the canoe he was in capsized.
Incident happened Saturday on Nepewassi River, south of Hagar
On Saturday around 12:20 pm, police were called to the Nepewassi River, south of Hagar.
Police say two men had been duck hunting when their canoe capsized. One man was able to swim to shore. He was examined by EMS and released at the scene.
The other man, Jeremie Ouellet, 23, of North Bay, was located deceased by police in the water the next morning.
Police say neither man had been wearing a life jacket.
