Gyms, restaurants and other businesses across northern Ontario are back in business this week with the easing of the latest COVID restrictions.

However, one of the hardest hit businesses has been open through the entire pandemic.

Some dry cleaners in the northeast say their sales are down as much as 80 per cent.

"There is not much business. We are losing money every single day," said Greg Haddad, general manager of Sudbury Steam Cleaners.

He says they've laid off about 30 of their 65 employees and are only running the commercial laundry five days a week instead of seven.

"Could run it one day if we chose to," said Haddad, but they keep running it at a loss in order to provide cleaning services to the city's homeless shelters.

"It doesn't pay all the bills, but we don't have much choice. If we don't do it, there's no one else to do it."

Haddad, whose family has owned the business since the 1950s, says dry cleaners were declared essential at the start of the pandemic, which meant they weren't eligible for pandemic funding programs.

Dry cleaners in northeastern Ontario say sales have dropped by as much as 80 per cent during the pandemic with thousands working from home and most parties and other events cancelled. (Erik White/CBC )

He says the provincial government has since "admitted that we slipped through the cracks."

"I think they assume that everyone who is an essential service is making lots of money," said Haddad.

At Quality Cleaners and Tailers in Sault Ste. Marie, manager Art Tombari says their sales are down about 40 per cent over the last two years.

"We really had no idea what was going to happen, but as soon as they shut everything down, it kind of made sense and our business dropped off immensely, although I think a lot of people didn't even realize we were essential and that may have been part of the issue too," he said.

"People that go to work every day are working from home, which has affected us. Restaurants being closed, parties, Christmas parties. I would think it's going to take at least a year or two to get back to where we were."

Tombari says they closed a dry cleaning depot at a Sault Ste. Marie grocery store, which has helped them avoid layoffs during the pandemic.

He the dry cleaning industry was slowly declining in the years leading into the pandemic and their 74-year-old family business has survived because they bought out all their competitors in the Sault.

Quality Cleaners and Tailors in Sault Ste. Marie has seen business drop by 40 per cent because of COVID, but closed a grocery store depot to avoid employee layoffs. (Quality Cleaners and Tailors)

At Sudbury Steam, Haddad is hopeful that "pent-up demand" for social events and parties will see customers coming back in the next few months.

"I think we're going to have a decent summer," he said.

"People want to dress up. Don't you want to get out of your house? I'm so tired of this nonsense,"