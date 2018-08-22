First it was Attawapiskat First Nation that declared a war on drugs and drug traffickers in the northern Ontario community.

Then in July, Fort Albany First Nation issued a similar notice, calling the problem a community crisis.

The notice stated that illegal drugs and alcohol "are destroying our community and our Cree way of life."

One of the measures passed down from chief and council was to have volunteers search passengers and luggage at the Fort Albany airport. Attawapiskat began doing this in May.

Leo Metatawabin is the chief of Fort Albany First Nation. (Erik White/CBC) "There were lots of illegal drug trafficking and people getting hurt from it, so [the previous chief and council] passed the resolution and [airport screening] program," said newly elected chief of Fort Albany, Leo Metatawabin.

He says he wants to see enhanced training for the volunteers and more equipment, like an X-ray machine, added to the airport screening program.

"Were just waiting for material to arrive so that people at the airport can function and do a speedy check, as opposed to delaying the passengers," he said.

Metatawabin also wants to confer with some members from Fort Albany to get feedback on the program.

Police helping with efforts

The two communities are working in partnership with the Nishnawbe Aski Police Service (NAPS) and police from nearby communities, like Timmins. NAPS oversees policing in 34 First Nations across northern Ontario.

Marc Depatie is the communications coordinator with Timmins Police Service. (Yvon Theriault/CBC) "We're trying to thwart the efforts of having Timmins act as an artery for the transmission of narcotics to those coastal communities," said Marc Depatie, with Timmins Police.

He says there have been several collaborative meetings between tribal council, NAPS, and other partners.

"We join them in terms of being aware of the fact that there is a significant drug problem up the coast," Depatie added.

"We still have work to do."

Some of the flights in to Attawapiskat and Fort Albany come from the Timmins Airport.

That is where the Canadian Air Transport Security Authority (CATSA) screens for weapons or other safety threats, but Depatie says they don't screen for narcotics.

"In their defence, I have to say that isn't their priority," he said. "[CATSA's] priority is passenger safety, not law enforcement, as it applies to the Control Drug and Substances Act."

"With that in mind, yes, narcotics are being discovered upon landing in these coastal communities. We're more aware of it now," Depatie added.

If contraband is found during the CATSA screening, Timmins Police will attend the airport, seize the drugs and make an arrest.

"Most typically narcotics are not transported knowing there is a screening process in place."

The warrant-less searches at the airports in Attawapiskat and Fort Albany First Nations are permissible because reserve land is considered private property.