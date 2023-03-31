Police arrest 6 people in Sudbury, Toronto and Ajax drug bust

Police arrested six people on March 29 for trafficking cocaine and fentanyl in southern Ontario and Sudbury.

A partnership between the Greater Sudbury Police Service, the Durham Regional Police and the Provincial Joint Forces Guns and Gangs Enforcement Team (PGNG) confiscated 2.7 kilograms of cocaine and 300 grams of fentanyl through search warrants in Sudbury, Toronto and Ajax.

In addition to the drugs, police also confiscated a loaded nine-millimetre magazine for a gun, along with $87,000 in cash and $1,000 in counterfeit bills.

The six people face a number of charges including possession of a schedule 1 substance for trafficking and conspiracy to commit an indictable offence.