Sudbury, Ont. drug users can now test for horse tranquilizer, xylazine, in their supply

Drug users in Sudbury, Ont., now have one more way to test and determine if their opioids are tainted with other drugs.

Working with Public Health Sudbury and Districts, the city's supervised consumption site now has access to xylazine testing strips.

Xylazine, sometimes called tranq, is a tranquilizer designed for veterinary use on large animals like horses and cattle.

"It's not intended or approved for use in humans, but it's currently found being cut into supply of not only opioids, but also into certain stimulants as well," said Sam Mortimer, a public health nurse with the Sudbury health unit's mental health and substance use team.

Mortimer said the health unit received reports in February that xylazine was found in street drugs in Sudbury and in other parts of Ontario. They released an alert at that time to warn drug users about the risks of using drugs laced with the sedative.

For about a month, Mortimer said the health unit has made xylazine testing strips available to Réseau Access Network, the organization that manages the city's supervised consumption site.

The site already had access to strips to test for benzodiazepine and fentanyl.

Mortimer said if a drug user can't access the supervised consumption site, they should practice the buddy system, and have a friend nearby if they're using opioids.

There's also a phone line, called the National Overdose Response Service, that drug users can access before they use, to connect someone to someone in case they have an overdose.