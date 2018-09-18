A 54-year-old woman has been charged with two counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking after a civilian search found over $20,000 worth of methamphetamine and marijuana at the Attawapiskat airport.

The Nishnawbe Aski Police Service (NAPS), said in a news release that civilian peacekeepers conducted the search at the remote airport, approximately 630 kilometres north of Timmins.

Members of the community have been conducting searches of passengers, citing community concerns of the amount of drugs that arrive through the airport.

Police said all drugs were handed over to the Attawapiskat detachment of NAPS, who were then assisted by the NAPS Drug Enforcement Unit.

The estimated street value of the drugs seized is approximately $23,000, police said.